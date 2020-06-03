Kanaan back in 7-Eleven colors for Texas

Tony Kanaan will usher in his 23rd season of IndyCar racing with one of his most memorable liveries as the No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevy will carry sponsorship from 7-Eleven for Saturday night’s Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Being reunited with 7-Eleven for the Texas race means a lot to me,” the 2013 Indy 500 winner said. “7-Eleven was my primary sponsor for eight straight seasons and the recognizable green 7-Eleven car became my trademark.”

The Brazilian is scheduled to drive the No. 14 Chevy at all the ovals on the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series calendar, which also see the 2004 IndyCar Series champion bid farewell to his active open-wheel racing career. Returning for select races in the future, including the Indy 500, is expected in 2021 and beyond.

“Most of my success came while defending their colors and I couldn’t be happier to have them back with a full paint scheme for my #TKLastLap campaign, especially at Texas Motor Speedway,” Kanaan added. “They’ve been there for most of my career and it’s very fitting to have 7-Eleven join us at AJ Foyt Racing doing a throwback for this race. I’m looking forward to getting this show going on June 6th and representing 7-Eleven in front of all the fans that will be cheering on IndyCar’s season starter in primetime on NBC. They’ve been more than sponsors of mine; they became part of my family and I’m very proud to be defending their colors once again.”

The 7-Eleven livery will be followed by different primary sponsors and special designs when Kanaan competes throughout the season.