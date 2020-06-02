Carlin's No. 31 Chevy parked for Texas opener

Carlin Racing will not field its No. 31 Chevy entry on Saturday as the NTT IndyCar opens its season at Texas Motor Speedway. Conor Daly will drive the lone Carlin entry as he competes in the No. 59 Chevy he shares with road and street course driver Max Chilton.

Struggles to fund the No. 31 were cited as the reason for the decision.

“Due to the economic impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, the planned No. 31 Carlin entry will not be entered in this weekend’s season opener at Texas Motor Speedway,” the team announced. “We will continue to work with our partners in Europe and aim to have two entries for the remainder of the 2020 season.”

Prior to the coronavirus-related delay that emerged in March, Brazil’s Felipe Nasr was scheduled to make his IndyCar debut in the No. 31 Chevy at St. Petersburg. The ex-Formula 1 driver, who won the 2018 IMSA DPi championship, was fast in pre-season testing with Carlin, and could be in the frame to drive the car at one or more of the future road and street course events.