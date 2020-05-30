Live Webinar Saturday with Diffey, Hobbs, Matchett and Buxton

Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing’s charity partner, the Morgan Adams Foundation, has organized a free, one-hour, live webinar at 3 p.m. MDT (5 p.m. Eastern) Saturday, May 30 with one of the most popular F1 announcing teams in the history of the sport: David Hobbs, Steve Matchett and Leigh Diffey (pictured above, middle, with Hobbs at right, at the Monaco GP in 2014), along with current F1 commentator Will Buxton.

It will be a lively conversation about Formula 1 and racing in general — past, present and future. You’ll have an opportunity to ask questions of the panelists, so whatever you’re curious about at the highest levels of motorsports, this is your chance to ask.

You’ll also hear stories about the sport’s greatest drivers, teams and races from the unique perspectives — in the cars, from the pits and behind the scenes at team meetings and in the factories — of Hobbs, Matchett, Diffey and Buxton. And the foursome will say, once and for all, which driver is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

Get more details at VintageMotorsport.com.