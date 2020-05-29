Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Video: Kendall and Binks IMSA Mazda RX-7 reunion

Video: Kendall and Binks IMSA Mazda RX-7 reunion

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Video: Kendall and Binks IMSA Mazda RX-7 reunion

By 15 minutes ago

By |

During last year’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Marshall Pruett had the opportunity to sit down with a number of motorsport legends and record episodes of The Marshall Pruett Podcast for fans to enjoy.

One such interview was with sports car champion Tommy Kendall and his former chief mechanic Dan Binks who reunited at Laguna Seca to run the IMSA Mazda RX-7 GTU entry for the first time since winning championships together in the 1980s.

View the video and rest of the story at VintageMotorsport.com.

, , , Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home