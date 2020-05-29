Texas confirms fan-free IndyCar despite new state guidelines

Next week’s NTT IndyCar Series season opener at Texas Motor Speedway will go forward as planned without fans.

RACER has confirmed that despite new approval from Texas governor Greg Abbott for crowds of up to 25 percent maximum capacity to attend open-air sporting events, no changes will be made to the June 6 Genesys 300 to host fans at the event.

It’s believed the timing of the new state-wide permission gave the series and the circuit insufficient time to orchestrate ticket sales, security needs, parking, concessions, and all the other layers of coordination required to introduce fans to the venue.

Round 1 of the shortened 2020 IndyCar season will be aired live on NBC starting at 8pm E.T.