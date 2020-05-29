No photo restrictions for VIR SRO

The SRO Motorsports America group, formerly known as the World Challenge series, says it will welcome all accredited photographers to cover its sports car racing events when its season resumes at Virginia International Raceway in July.

The policy announcement comes in reaction to some of its North American rivals, namely the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR, which have removed access for all photographers who are not employed directly by the series, or paid through a large agency to photograph their respective events.

“For VIR and going forward, we are following the national and local recommendations for restarting our country and specifically our sport,” SRO Motorsports America CEO Greg Gill told RACER. “We welcome professional photographers’ requests for event media credentials under those guidelines.”

Its closest rival, IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, has not declared its plans for media — reporters, photographers, or videographers — to date with its upcoming return scheduled for July 4 at Daytona International Speedway.

SRO Motorsports America was able to hold its season opener on March 7-8 at Circuit of The Americas prior to the coronavirus-related pause that put racing on hold. With a shortened calendar to complete, the series heads to VIR (July 9-12), then moves on to Sonoma Raceway (August 8-9), Road America (August 29-30), Watkins Glen International (September 19-20), and concludes the year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (October 4).