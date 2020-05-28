Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Richard Westbrook?
Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Richard Westbrook?
By
|
Marshall Pruett
4 hours ago
The 19th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features sports car champion Richard Westbrook. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode Keywords:
ASAP Rocky
Taught By Monks
One Hour fight
Coco
Eric B. & Rakim
Richard Westbrook, IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
Comments