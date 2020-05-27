Rain pushes NASCAR at Charlotte back to Thursday

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed until 7 p.m. ET Thursday.

Heavy rain showers saturated the area all day. Wednesday was to be the second Cup Series race at Charlotte this week, a 312-miler to end four straight days of racing in NASCAR’s backyard. The green flag was set for 8:25 p.m. ET, but there was still a steady rain over the track and it was estimated that it would take two and a half hours to dry the 1.5-mile facility when the rain stopped.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman will lead the field to the green flag Thursday night. On row two, starting third and fourth will be Michael McDowell and Matt DiBenedetto.

The top 20 finishers of the Coca-Cola 600 run Sunday night were inverted for starting positions 1-20 for Wednesday. Those starting 21-40 are in the same positions they finished the Coke 600.

Starting fifth will be rookie John Hunter Nemechek, while Aric Almirola will start sixth. Austin Dillon will start seventh, and Joey Logano will line up ninth. Completing the top 10 is rookie Cole Custer starting ninth and Erik Jones starting 10th.

Dillon and Logano are former Charlotte winners. Logano is already a two-time winner this season.

Fresh off a career-best finish in the Coca-Cola 600, rookie Christopher Bell will start 12th. Another rookie, Tyler Reddick will start 13th. Former Cup Series champions Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. will line up 14th and 15th.

Coke 600 winner Brad Keselowski was the last driver to have his starting position determined by the invert. Keselowski will line up 20th. There will be a full field of 40 drivers.

As a result of the Cup race being pushed to tomorrow, the Xfinity Series race at Bristol has been moved from Saturday afternoon to Monday night at 7 p.m.