Norris, Verstappen team up for virtual Le Mans debuts

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will be teammates in the Virtual Le Mans 24 Hour race, to be held on the original date of the endurance classic in June.

The event will feature teams of four — of which at least two must be professional drivers and a maximum of two can be sim racers — competing on rFactor2 for 24 hours at the Circuit de la Sarthe, in either LMP2 or GTE cars. A total of 50 entries were recently announced and one of the Team Redline cars will have Verstappen and Norris teaming up alongside Atze Kerkhof and Greger Huttu.

Verstappen and Norris are regular sim racers for Team Redline and have competed in a number of endurance events together before, while both have competed in the Aussie Supercars Esports series at different stages during Formula 1’s enforced shutdown.

The likes of Felix Rosenqvist, Antonio Felix da Costa, Will Stevens and Gabriel Aubry have also been confirmed in JOTA Team Redline entries, while Haas reserve Louis Deletraz is in one of the Rebellion Willams Esports cars. Current Haas driver Romain Grosjean also has his own R8G Esports Team taking part in the race, although he himself is not part of the line-up.

Charles Leclerc has also hinted at a drive, while multiple Williams entries open the possibility for appearances from the likes of George Russell, Nicholas Latifi and Jack Aitken. A number of line-ups are still yet to be announced, including for the confirmed entries from Team Penske and a Fernando Alonso team.

In an attempt to create as realistic a simulation as possible, teams will work on their own setups for the race while there are variable weather conditions throughout both the day and night, and damage activated. Strategy will be central to the event, with each driver having to do a minimum of four hours behind the wheel in total, and no driver allowed to exceed seven hours of total driving time across the 24.

The race starts at 3 p.m. French time (9 a.m. ET, ) on June 13 and runs until the same time on June 14. The 2020 edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours has been rescheduled to the weekend of September 19-20.