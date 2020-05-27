HSR joining VSCDA at Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival

Historic Sportscar Racing will compete as guests of the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association at the Sept. 18-20 Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival at Road America.

The guest appearance at the 35th running of one of VSCDA’s premier events is the latest update in a series of revisions to HSR’s 2020 race schedule. Joining the worldwide motorsports community, HSR has adjusted its schedule where needed in response to the global shutdown of sporting and other special events due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The cooperation between the majority of motorsports organizations and tracks throughout the United States has been impressive the last few months,” said HSR President David Hinton. “We have all done what it is necessary and needed in this time of global crisis, but it is encouraging and not at all surprising that organizations like the VSCDA and so many others have all worked so well together. Racers help racers, and we are grateful to the VSCDA for opening the door to their event and having us as guests at the Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival.”

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.