Larson savors first WoO win since CGR split

Kyle Larson is savoring being in a car after picking up $20,000 for winning last weekend’s World of Outlaws race at I-55 in Missouri. Larson also set a new track record during qualifying.

The victory was the first for Larson since he was fired from Chip Ganassi Racing back in April following the use of a racial slur while on iRacing. He also remains indefinitely suspended from NASCAR, but has been running on dirt in the No. 57 for Paul Silva after WoO announced that he had completed the required sensitivity training.

“It’s definitely something I love,” said Larson. “I really just love racing cars in general. I’m just happy I can still get out here and have some fun and be around my close friends.

“I’ve been racing with Paul for a long time. I think since 2012. It’s nice to have him, as well as all of his supporters, still behind me, and be out (there) still able to race for a living still.”

Larson admitted that breaking the track record was unexpectedly emotional.

“I’ll be honest, I’m thankful that everyone was in the infield because I was back here [at the hauler] by myself choked up and tears in my eyes,” Larson said. “It’s just been a crazy, rough handful of weeks. So, any small accomplishment like that means a lot.”

The World of Outlaws will hold a doubleheader at Lake Ozark Speedway on May 29-30, which Larson will participate in. And while he will continue to run as many sprint car races as he can, Larson does not have solid plans for the rest of the year.

“I love racing with the World of Outlaws,” he said. “They’ve stuck behind me throughout this. That means a lot. I always want to support them, especially with them sticking behind me. I can’t wait to get my journey started and see where my future goes.”