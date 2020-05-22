Sounds of the 1993 Indy 500

In the absence of this year’s race running in May, take a trip back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1993 with an ambient audio feature that opens with Carb Day at the Indy 500, then moves to the pageantry of songs, the command to start engines, and the booming voice of Tom Carnegie as the race, led by polesitter Arie Luyendyk and won by Emerson Fittipaldi, unfolds around the legendary 2.5-mile oval.