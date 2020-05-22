Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Sean Heckman?
Image by Marshall Pruett
Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Sean Heckman?
By
|
Marshall Pruett
4 hours ago
The 16th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features social media influencer and Instagram model Sean Heckman. Recorded in January of 2019, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode keywords:
Jaden Smith
All Of Them
Humpty Dance
F1 Car Number 88
Bruce Jenner
Twinkie Burial
Gas Indicator
Sean Heckman, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
