F1 still seeking Silverstone resolution despite quarantine rules

Formula 1 is still working toward a resolution with the UK Government that would allow it to race at Silverstone, despite new quarantine rules coming into force.

It was confirmed on Friday that from June 8 all arrivals in the UK will have to quarantine for 14 days in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. While the country is some three months behind a number of other countries to take such measures, it has a very limited number of confirmed exemptions so far and sport is not listed.

Despite the restrictions seemingly making a race at Silverstone impossible due to the lead times involved, F1 says it has not yet given up hope of reaching an agreement with the government.

“We have been working closely with government on the implications of the policy for Formula 1 and Silverstone and those discussions are ongoing at this time with the aim of finding a solution with safety as our first priority,” an F1 spokesperson said.

Should Silverstone have to be cancelled, RACER understands plans are being made to host two races in either Germany or Hungary following the opening two rounds in Austria in early June, in what would be a run of four straight races. UK-based personnel would then return home with a gap built into the calendar to allow them to quarantine before heading to another set of races.

While Hockenheim was named as a potential replacement a number of weeks ago, the Hungaroring has also emerged since it became clear that race could be held behind closed doors, with both countries sharing a border with Austria.