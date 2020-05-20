Road America set for switch to July doubleheader

Toronto’s loss could be Road America’s gain and a way to try and help preserve IndyCar’s ever-changing schedule.

RACER has learned that the June 21 date for Road America has been moved to Toronto’s original weekend of July 10-12 but the scenic road course in Elkhart Lake will now host a Saturday/Sunday doubleheader.

No one from IndyCar or Road America was available for comment but a member of a team confirmed that IndyCar owner Roger Penske had alerted all the owners of the change Wednesday afternoon.

A couple of SCCA members also told RACER there was an emergency SCCA meeting on Tuesday night to discuss rearranging SCCA club races to accommodate the switch. Milwaukee SCCA will now be combined with Chicago Region SCCA in August. This is a qualifying race, to be eligible for the SCCA Runoffs at Road America in October. And both Chicago and Milwaukee chapters agreed to provide corner workers for IndyCar.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court had over-ruled Gov. Tony Evers’ restrictions on social gatherings on May 14 and Road America was optimistic it would have paying customers but obviously not sure about the number allowed in or how many might want to attend, since people remain understandably concerned about the coronavirus.

This will be the third doubleheader — joining Iowa and Laguna Seca — as IndyCar scrambles to fill the void left by the cancellation of COTA, Long Beach, Barber and Detroit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Pete has been rescheduled for Oct. 25, while Toronto is looking for a new date after being postponed earlier this week and Richmond is hoping things have settled down so it can host IndyCar’s return on June 27.

The 104th Indianapolis 500, originally scheduled for this Sunday, has been reset for Aug. 23.

IndyCar’s season opens June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.