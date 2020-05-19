Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER's Esports calendar, May 20-24

Esports

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
May 20 7:00 p.m. TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – Lucas Oil Raceway Road to Indy iRacing click here
May 23 10:30 a.m. Formula E Race at Home Challenge Formula E rFactor 2g FS1
May 23 3:00 p.m. Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – TBA Trans Am Assetto Corsa click here
May 24 3:00 p.m. GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Bathurst GT3 Assetto Corsa click here

