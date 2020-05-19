RACER’s Esports calendar, May 20-24

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|May 20
|7:00 p.m.
|TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – Lucas Oil Raceway
|Road to Indy
|iRacing
|click here
|May 23
|10:30 a.m.
|Formula E Race at Home Challenge
|Formula E
|rFactor 2g
|FS1
|May 23
|3:00 p.m.
|Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – TBA
|Trans Am
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|May 24
|3:00 p.m.
|GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Bathurst
|GT3
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
