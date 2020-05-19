[…] Monaco, Indy encores in ESPN salute to Racing’s Biggest Day […]

On what is traditionally the biggest day of the year in motorsports, ESPN will salute the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500 with encore presentations of some classic editions of the two iconic racing events on Sunday, May 24.

Over a 15-hour period beginning at 6:00 a.m. EDT, the salute will include encore airings of the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix as well as ABC’s presentations of the 2006, 2011 and 2014 runnings of the Indianapolis 500.

In addition, the day will have four hours of competition in the F1 Esports Virtual GP and F2 Esports series.

SCHEDULE FOR ESPN2 MOTORSPORTS TRIBUTE – SUNDAY, MAY 24

(All times EDT)

6:00 a.m. 2018 Monaco Grand Prix (ESPN2)

8:30 a.m. 2019 Monaco Grand Prix (ESPN2)

11:00 a.m. F2 Monaco Virtual Racing (Live) (ESPN2)

12:00 p.m. F1 Esports Monaco Pro Exhibition (Live) (ESPN2)

1:00 p.m. F1 Esports Virtual Monaco GP (Live) (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. F1 Esports Virtual Spanish GP (Encore) (ESPN2)

3:00 p.m. 2006 Indianapolis 500 (ESPN2)

5:00 p.m. 2011 Indianapolis 500 (ESPN2)

7:00 p.m. 2014 Indianapolis 500 (ESPN2)

All telecasts will also stream live on the ESPN App.