Monaco, Indianapolis won't clash in 2021

The Monaco Grand Prix and Indy 500 will not clash in 2021 following confirmation from the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) of its race plans for next year.

The 2020 edition of Formula 1’s iconic Formula 1 street was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would have taken place this coming weekend, and in advance of that the ACM has confirmed the race date for 2021 as May 23. The 2021 Indy 500 scheduled for May 30.

Assuming Monaco is not followed by a back-to-back event – something that hasn’t happened since 2005 – it will be the first time since 2010 that the two events have not clashed, although on that occasion the Monaco Grand Prix was two weeks earlier, and the Turkish Grand Prix held on the same day as Indy. The last time there was no F1 and Indy 500 clash was in 2003.

The announcement from ACM comes with confirmation that it will hold three consecutive events in next year, with the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique at the end of April to be followed by Formula E’s Monaco e-Prix on May 8 and then the F1 race.

“To organize three races in the space of one month will be a premiere for us all at ACM,” Christian Tornatore, the general commissioner of ACM, said. “The logistical side promises to be complex, but not impossible to manage.

“Because of the new constraints, we shall need to start setting up the track earlier than usual, at the end of February, instead of March 15. We will then integrate the technical aspects, on and around the track, required by every category that will be involved. In order to achieve this, we will count on the experience and flexibility of all the persons involved, in order to achieve our objectives.”