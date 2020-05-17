Live from Darlington with Kelly Crandall

As one of a handful of media members permitted onsite for this afternoon’s The Real Heroes 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX) at Darlington Raceway — NASCAR’s return to racing — Kelly Crandall will be bringing you live updates from the track in this unique moment for American motorsports.
It is race day at Darlington. A much different scene then a normally packed infield with campers, concerts and other events. I’ll be in the press box for the race in Turn 3. No infield access for the four of us here | #NASCARpic.twitter.com/hS5E5yxxI8
It appears folks are behaving. The drive in was smooth and quick with no traffic, and hardly anyone on the roads. I don’t see anyone mingling around. Plus, there are quite a few Sheriff vehicles parked around the property https://t.co/x7CNzRvhvd
