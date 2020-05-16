Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, May 16, with Pruett and Goodwin

Image by Marshall Pruett

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion Topics:

  • IMSA (starts at 16m37s)
  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 47m51s)
  • General (starts at 1h14m34s)
  • Fun (starts at 1h37m36s)

