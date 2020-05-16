The Week In Sports Cars, May 16, with Pruett and Goodwin
Image by Marshall Pruett
The Week In Sports Cars, May 16, with Pruett and Goodwin
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By Marshall Pruett |
1 hour ago
It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
- IMSA (starts at 16m37s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 47m51s)
- General (starts at 1h14m34s)
- Fun (starts at 1h37m36s)
IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More RACER
2hr
With strict safety controls and protocols in place, adhering to stringent guidelines and under many watchful eyes, racing engines were (…)
3hr
Alex Bowman has signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to keep him in the No. 88 Chevrolet. Bowman announced the news (…)
9hr
Tyler Reddick hopes everyone in the NASCAR Cup Series field remembers there is no reset button when it comes to Turn 1, lap 1 at Darlington (…)
9hr
Owners and operators of more than 30 motorsports facilities, racing-related industries and professionals located in the state of (…)
11hr
The 11th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features “The Mayor” James Hinchcliffe. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions (…)
15hr
If you work in motorsports, or a motorsports-related industry, please take a minute to give us your thoughts on how the ongoing COVOD-19 (…)
15hr
With the current closure of racing schools due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, schools are emulating pro racing leagues in taking their (…)
21hr
FIA Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa added his name to the growing list of guest drivers participating in Round 4 of the Trans Am by (…)
23hr
Australian Supercars team 23Red Racing will close its doors after losing primary sponsor Milwaukee Tools Australia as a result of the (…)
23hr
The City of Toronto has cancelled all permits for events containing 250 or more people through July 31, taking the Honda Indy Toronto race (…)
Comments