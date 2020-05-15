IMSA to re-open season at Daytona in July

IMSA has made a significant adjustment to its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship calendar with the addition of a second consecutive race at Daytona International Speedway, which will play host to the series as it returns to action in July.

The new Round 2 at Daytona, set for the Fourth of July weekend, replaces Watkins Glen International, which has been moved to October 2-4; the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen was originally planned for June 26-28 as Round 2 in the last IMSA schedule.

A trip north to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on July 5 has been removed from the latest WeatherTech Calendar in light of border crossing restrictions; it has been replaced by a July 17-18 visit to Sebring International Raceway for a standard-length race.

The last major change involves moving Lime Rock from mid-July to the end of October.

2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Revised Schedule

Date Venue Length Classes

Jan. 25-26 Daytona International Speedway 24 hours DPi, LMP2*, GTLM, GTD

July 3-4 Daytona International Speedway 2 hr., 40 min. DPi, GTLM, GTD

July 17-18 Sebring International Raceway 2 hr., 40 min. DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD**

July 31-Aug. 2 Road America 2 hr., 40 min. DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD

Aug. 21-23 VIRginia International Raceway 2 hr., 40 min GTLM, GTD

Sept. 4-6 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 2 hr., 40 min. DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD

Sept. 25-27 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2 hr., 40 min. DPi, GTLM, GTD

Oct. 2-4 Watkins Glen International 6 hours DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD

Oct. 14-17 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta 10 hours DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD

Oct. 30-31 Lime Rock Park 2 hr., 40 min. GTLM, GTD

Nov. 11-14 Sebring International Raceway 12 hours DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD

* – points awarded toward Michelin Endurance Cup only

** – points awarded toward WeatherTech Sprint Cup only