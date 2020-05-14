GoFundMe launched to assist with IMSA legend Doc Bundy's medical expenses

Harry “Doc” Bundy, one of the legends from IMSA’s fertile 1970s and 1980s sports car racing scene, heads into open-heart surgery on Friday to address damaged caused after contracting the coronavirus.

The Ohio native, who turned 74 in January, has been hospitalized for more than a week as the respiratory virus has taken its toll on his pulmonary system as well. A class winner at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Bundy made his name in Porsches, driving for Holbert Racing, Preston Henn, Group 44, and Hendrick Motorsports, among others, claiming multiple IMSA GTP victories before transitioning to GT cars in the early 1990s where he won a IMSA Supercar championship and was drafted into Don Panoz’s new GTR-1 Roadster program later in the decade.

Bundy’s professional career continued into the 2000s with select drives in the American Le Mans Series and Grand-Am before he transitioned to vintage racing, where his services have been in high demand.

With limited coverage and mounting medical expenses, along with the need to secure home care during an extended recovery period, Bundy’s friends have established a GoFundMe page to provide financial assistance while he is unable to support himself.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/doc-bundy-medical-expense-fund