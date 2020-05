Last Thursday, May 7, as our motorsports friends at Goodwood Road & Racing contemplated the 75th anniversary of VE Day the next day, they shared an inspiring piece about the power of motorsports to come back after challenging times.

The story by Charles Goddard includes wonderful archive photos and historical examples of the power of motorsports to survive — because the Brits know a few things about getting through tough times.

Read the full story via VintageMotorsport.com.