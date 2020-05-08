NASA Championships in Utah cancelled

The National Auto Sport Association (NASA announced it has cancelled its September championship round at Utah Motorsports Park, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“After much consideration and unanimous approval from NASA management, we are saddened to report that we will be canceling the 2020 NASA Championships Presented by Toyo Tires, which were scheduled to take place Sept. 10-13 at Utah Motorsports Park.” the series said in a statement. “We did not arrive at this decision lightly. There are a number of factors that ultimately led to this conclusion, but one of the most daunting was the uncertainty around travel restrictions. Those travel restrictions, which may or may not be extended through September, will have a profound effect on our event and could potentially result in not being able to adequately staff our event to provide the level of professionalism NASA members have come to expect from their NASA Championships experience. In light of this unacceptable risk, the only prudent action was to cancel the 2020 running of the event.

“This change will allow regions to explore any changes they feel will improve their remaining 2020 seasons. It also will permit NASA members to focus singularly on their regional Championships as we all get back to racing.”