Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series announces updated 2020 schedule

As states across the country continue to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and begin the individual processes of reopening local economies and businesses, series officials at the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO have taken the initiative to develop an updated racing schedule for the 2020 seasons The newly condensed schedule will consist of 10 rounds, running from late July to mid November, while the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup remains the closing event on the calendar.

“So far, we’ve found ourselves with a series of difficult decisions to make throughout the ongoing pandemic, but we’ve remained steadfast in our goal to host a successful 2020 season of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series,” said Ritchie Lewis, the series’ director of race operations. “With so much uncertainty surrounding the reopening of the various states and municipalities in which our events are held, we’ve decided to move forward with a new plan for the season that will allot us additional time to work alongside local officials, in hopes that we’re able to host a large gathering of competitors and fans, alike, while also observing necessary protocols to ensure the health and safety of everyone in attendance.”

Under the new schedule, the opening weekend of the season will take place from Wild West Motorsports Park in Reno-Sparks, Nevada (pictured above), with a doubleheader under the lights on Friday and Saturday, July 24-25. A few weeks later, the series will make its return to Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri, for three days of racing from Friday, August 21 through Sunday, August 23. As the fall season approaches, the championship will make its first of two visits to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona, for back-to-back nighttime spectacles September 18-19, followed by a return to San Bernardino, California’s Glen Helen Raceway with a pair of afternoon showcases on October 10-11. The season will conclude with a return to Wild Horse Pass for the 10th and final round on the afternoon of Saturday, November 14, followed by the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup that same evening.

“No matter how you look at it, the 2020 season is slated to be a historic one, and we’re bringing a renewed sense of hope that this updated schedule will provide us with the best possibility to bring the spectacular sport of short course off road to our fans,” continued Ritchie. “We know we have an exceptionally hungry collection of drivers that have been patiently waiting for their chance to return to the track, and in providing this new schedule it will allow us all to work towards the common goal of finally getting things underway at Wild West Motorsports Park in July.”

2020 Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

