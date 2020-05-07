Premier League star Aguero joins usual six for Spain Virtual GP

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will make his debut in the next Virtual Grand Prix event this weekend alongside the usual six Formula 1 drivers.

The next round takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the date of what would have originally been the Spanish Grand Prix, and will feature Argentina’s Aguero — the fourth top-scorer in English Premier League history — compete for Red Bull alongside last weekend’s winner Alex Albon.

Aguero is one of three confirmed international soccer players taking part, with Real Madrid and France goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois making another appearance, this time for Alfa Romeo, along with debutant Arthur Melo. The Barcelona midfielder is a friend of Pietro Fittipaldi, so the Brazilian pair will be teammates for Haas.

While there is major interest from the world of soccer, Albon will be looking to make it back-to-back wins after a great battle with Charles Leclerc last Sunday, when the Virtual Dutch GP was held at Interlagos due to Zandvoort not being included in the F1 2019 game platform.

Albon and Leclerc are again joined by fellow F1 drivers Lando Norris, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi and Antonio Giovinazzi. At present, Ferrari and McLaren have yet to confirm the respective teammates for Leclerc and Norris, with Sebastian Vettel taking part in his first online sim race last week, and Carlos Sainz racing in the fourth round in China but not returning to the Virtual GP for the latest event.

British pro golfer Ian Poulter returns to race for Renault alongside the French team’s academy driver Max Fewtrell.

The event will be broadcast live on ESPN and takes place on Sunday at 1:00pm Eastern Time.