SRO America to restart at VIR in July

SRO America has announced it plans to return to racing at Virginia International Raceway on a new date — July 9-12. This event will run under the appropriate guidelines set forth by national and local authorities.

VIR will host the second race weekend of GT World Challenge America powered by AWS along with the debut of the GT Sports Club America series. This series features a mix of current and former GT3 homologated platforms as well as SRO’s new GT2 category. The sprint format designed for Bronze level drivers over the age of 40 will make host its first official event in North America.

Pirelli GT4 America (Sprint and SprintX) along with TC America are scheduled to complete three races at VIR, with one round making up for cancelled events at St. Petersburg.

Teams contesting the GT World Challenge America powered by AWS will join SRO’s global GT3 series, Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli, at the Indianapolis 8 Hour to end the season. The first three hours of the endurance race will count towards this championship to replace the cancelled races at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

The remaining calendar for the 2020 season will see all the same venues and dates as scheduled previously.

The revised calendar is as follows: