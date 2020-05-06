Preview: Barrett-Jackson online-only May 8-17 auction

Although Barrett-Jackson announced May 4 that it would not hold its annual Northeast auction at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, the company is gearing up to open an Online Only sale that will run May 8-17. The auction house also said that it will soon have an announcement about a summer auction.

Among the highlights of the May sale is the Auto Sport Collection.

Our favorites on the overall docket include the 1965 Dodge C500 custom car hauler With 1966 Plymouth Barracuda race car pictured above.

See more cars in the auction at VintageMotorsport.com.