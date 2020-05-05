Norris targeting future Indy 500, Daytona 24 entries

Lando Norris says he will take any opportunity to race in IndyCar or the Rolex 24 at Daytona if his schedule allows, as long as it doesn’t distract him from Formula 1.

The McLaren driver made his debut at Daytona in 2018 alongside Fernando Alonso and Phil Hanson and for United Autosport, but brake master cylinder issues resulted in the car spending significant time in the garage. After an impressive run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on iRacing that ended in controversial fashion on Saturday – a race that followed a win at virtual COTA – Norris says he’s keen to take part in more races in the United States in real life.

“I mean, I would love to do (IndyCar),” Norris told RACER. “I’m always up for trying something new and trying something different. And I have been since since I started, I’ve done a different route to a lot of people. I’ve done a lot of different categories, starting with Ginetta, I guess, was the first different path that I took [compared] to the majority.

“Also doing Formula 3, Formula Renault, Formula 4 and European Formula 4 as well – I’ve done a lot of different cars. And then MABA (McLaren Autosport BRDC Award) as well getting to drive GT3, DTM… I just find it really cool being able to experience different cars, especially when they’ve got a roof on them.

“I love it, and so I would love to go and do the Daytona 24 Hour again after doing that, and just try and do a bit better and not finish 85 laps down or something!

“I would love to, but I obviously have priorities and things that I have to focus on, and things that I would think about in future years. And now obviously all of my focus is on F1, but at the same time, if I get an opportunity to go and race an IndyCar or do the Indy 500 – or any series basically – I would love to try it and go and do it. I don’t know if that’s going to be next year, this year, in 10 years, but it’s something I look forward to.”

Arrow McLaren SP currently has two full-time entries into the 2020 IndyCar Series, driven by Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew, while Fernando Alonso will be behind the wheel of a third car at the Indy 500 and potentially on select road courses.