NHRA unveils revised plan for 2020 schedule

The NHRA has outlined tentative plans for an 18-race 2020 season starting in August.

“The revised schedule previously announced is in flux because of the fluid nature of the pandemic situation,” the series said in a statement issued on Monday.

“At this time, it is certain that the events planned for June and July are postponed. Those events are the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on June 5-7 (Gainesville, FL); Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals Presented by Pennzoil on June 12-14 (Houston, TX); NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on June 19-21 (Bristol, TN); Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on June 26-28 (Norwalk, OH); Route 66 NHRA Nationals on July 9-12 (Chicago, IL); Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil on July 17-19 (Denver, CO); and NHRA Sonoma Nationals on July 24-26 (Sonoma, CA).

“Tentative schedule announcements for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Series, Mickey Thompson Tires NHRA Top Fuel Harley Series, and SAMtech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown series will be released following the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series announcement.”