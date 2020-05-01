Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, May 1, with Goodwin and Kilbey

Image by Miller/Lumen

Podcasts

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey.

Discussion Topics:

  1. General (starts at 4m21s)
  2. IMSA (49m10s)
  3. WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (1h01m21s)
  4. Fun (1h21m49s)

IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

