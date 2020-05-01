The Week In Sports Cars, May 1, with Goodwin and Kilbey

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey.
Discussion Topics:
- General (starts at 4m21s)
- IMSA (49m10s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (1h01m21s)
- Fun (1h21m49s)
