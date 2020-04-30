[…] PW Power Systems, Marotti Autosport partner Vasser Sullivan […]

Marotti Autosport has created a partnership to bring PW Power Systems — a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries — to IndyCar racing in a four-race associate sponsorship that will see the PW Power Systems brand showcased on the No. 18 Dale Coyne with Vasser-Sullivan entry for four races, including the 2020 Indianapolis 500.

“We have enjoyed establishing a warm relationship with our new friends at PW Power Systems,” said Will Marotti. “It means everything to us that we have earned their trust, and we are determined to make this a winning combination we hope will continue for a long time.”

Marotti Autosport teamed with Schmidt-Peterson Racing in 2016 and 2017, competing in several races including the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 with Oriol Servia (pictured).

“We are delighted to be a part of Marotti Autosport’s IndyCar series journey,” said Raul Pereda, PW Power Systems president and CEO. “Will Marotti is passionate for the sport, especially the Indianapolis 500, and Jimmy Vasser is a champion; we expect great things to come from Will’s new partnership with his operation. Just like NTT IndyCar Series teams, the keys to winning for PWPS are quickly overcoming diverse challenges and finding flexible solutions for our customers.”