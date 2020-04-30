Hungarian GP date ruled out by government

The Hungarian Grand Prix will have to take place at a later date — if at all — this year due to clarification of government restrictions.

The race at the Hungaroring was due to be held on August 2 and is currently the third race on the original 2020 calendar that has yet to be called off, after Austria on July 5 and Silverstone on July 19. However, while the Austrian Grand Prix is still being targeted on the same date, the whole calendar is likely to change significantly as F1 attempts to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the race in Hungary is to take place, it will now have to be after August 15 due to a government announcement that events with more than 500 participants cannot be held before that date. F1 will need more than 1000 people in order to host a grand prix.

Similar restrictions have already seen the cancellation of the French Grand Prix and postponement of a number of other races on the calendar, with the Belgian Grand Prix also unable to take place on its original date due to a government ban on mass-gathering events until August 31.

RACER understands F1’s tentative plan to host races behind closed doors involves the bare minimum staff members required by both the sport and the teams to run and televise a race, as well as private travel and regular virus testing for all those involved.