Newman cleared to return to competition

Ryan Newman has been medically cleared to compete again after missing three races recovering from a head injury sustained in a last-lap crash in the February 17 Daytona 500. The Roush Fenway Racing driver was taken straight from his No. 6 Ford Mustang to Halifax Medical Center, where he spent two days.

The 42-year-old will be able to rejoin the NASCAR Cup Series when racing resumes. All activity was halted after the March 8 race at Phoenix Raceway because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is an expectation that racing could resume as early as May 17.

Speaking with Fox Sports ahead of the virtual Talladega Superspeedway race on Sunday, Newman said it is the “absolute plan” for him to be in the field when racing returns.

“I’m healthy,” said Newman. “I’ve been blessed with another layer of this situation (COVID-19) giving me more time to heal, and looking forward to being back in the seat, for sure.”

Ross Chastain drove Newman’s car in his absence, earning three top-27 finishes with a best result of 17th at Fontana.