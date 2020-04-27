Ex-Porsche LMP1 'dieselgate' executive Hatz returns in GT Masters

Former Porsche LMP1 R&D team leader Wolfgang Hatz has returned to the motorsport limelight this week as part of Munich-based team SSR Performance’s newly announced plans to run in the 2020 ADAC GT Masters season.

Hatz has been named as the team’s director for its Porsche 911 GT3 R effort in the German GT3 championship, where it will fight for the title with GT Masters and Porsche Supercup stalwart Michael Ammermuller and Blancpain GT Champion and Rolex 24 class winner Christian Engelhart.

The appointment of Hatz is noteworthy because this is his first foray in motorsport since his involvement in the VW ‘Dieselgate’ affair. He was held in custody for nine months whilst under investigation for his role, and was released on bail in June 2018 before being formally charged in July last year together with other ex-senior executives within VAG with a variety of offenses relating to fraud, false certification and criminal advertising practices.

SSR Performance will be backed with technical support from Manthey Racing once the ADAC GT Masters series returns to racing.