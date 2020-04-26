KOH on ESPN2 World of X Games

Motorsports-starved enthusiasts will get a much-needed boost from the off-road universe tomorrow night, April 27, as the World of X Games series on ESPN2 will feature 2020 King of the Hammers competition.

Created by Hammerking Productions and featuring beautiful cinematography, one of the world’s most difficult off-road racing events will enjoy two full hours of coverage on the network with two separate shows. Both productions were created in-house and directed by off-road motorsports veteran Neil Goss, who was hired by the company earlier thanks to Hammerking Productions CEO Dave Cole.

Following a re-air of Episode 2 on Monday night at 11 p.m. Eastern, the final one-hour episode premieres at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Starting at 11:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2 will re-air a one-hour documentary on the 2020 Toyo Tires Desert Invitational presented by Monster Energy. The race for the Unlimited Truck class was won by Bryce Menzies in this all-wheel-drive Red Bull/Toyo Ford Raptor (built by Mason Motorsports), overcoming both a massively technical course and a field of the sport’s best racers.

An hour later at 12:00 a.m. ET will mark the debut of a newly completed show featuring the 2020 Nitto King of the Hammers race for unlimited Ultra4 competitors. This year’s race, which occurred on Friday, Feb. 7, reinforced the annual King of the Hammers’ long-held reputation as being the toughest single-day off-road race in the world. Josh Blyler surprised almost everyone as he became just the sixth racer in KOH history to claim one of the sport’s top honors, overcoming a late race rollover to earn the coveted victory.

Blyler, who calls Klingerstown, Pennsylvania home, added his name to the KOH history books piloting a decidedly low-tech No. 41 Miller Motorsports race car that still features a solid front axle instead of a more cutting-edge IFS (Independent Front Suspension) setup.

This is great news and just what the motorsports world needs right now.

You can stream the first two episodes here: