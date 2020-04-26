Baldwin cooperating with police after fatal shooting in Las Vegas

Two-time Baja 1000 winner B.J. Baldwin and his girlfriend are cooperating with police after a deadly gun battle last night on April 22 in Baldwin’s home town of Las Vegas.

The incident took place at around 2:00 am in the parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, when two men reportedly approached the couple while they were having dinner in their vehicle. A heated argument preceded a gunfight between the two parties, leaving one of the assailants dead at the scene.

A social media star with a huge online following, Baldwin drives the Baldwin Motorsports No.97 Monster Energy/Toya Tire Toyota Trophy Truck in major desert events. He is also a well-known gun enthusiast and vocal advocate for America’s Second Amendment rights.

According to Las Vegas CBS Channel 8: “The shooting happened near the In-N-Out Burger at Tropicana and Fort Apache. According to the release from Baldwin Motorsports, Baldwin had just finished a late-night dinner in the parking lot with his girlfriend around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. That’s when two men came up to them. One of them had a gun and started shooting.

‘As Baldwin and his girlfriend took cover, Baldwin returned fire, hitting the suspect. Baldwin has a valid concealed weapons permit.’

‘The other man then ran away. Police say Baldwin and his girlfriend left the scene, then called police to report the shooting. Police say a woman who had a relationship with the deceased man came to the scene and took his gun.”

Baldwin Motorsports has issued a press release in response to the encounter, stating that Las Vegas police say Baldwin “acted in self-defense” and that the seven-time desert champion “is continuing to cooperate with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and the District Attorney’s office.”