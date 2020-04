This Monday, April 27, the last of three episodes of the 2020 Nitto King of the Hammers will begin airing on ESPN2’s World of X Games.

Following a re-air of Episode 2 on Monday night at 11 p.m. Eastern, the final one-hour episode premieres at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. You can also stream the first two episodes here: