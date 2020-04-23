The Week In IndyCar, April 23, with Jack Harvey
Image by Abbott/Motorsport Images
The Week In IndyCar, April 23, with Jack Harvey
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By Marshall Pruett |
2 hours ago
Meyer Shank Racing driver Jack Harvey makes returns to The Week In IndyCar show to discuss a wide variety of topics on our listener-driven Q&A show.
Episode Time Stamps:
- Show open
- Jack on MSR, quarantine, and if he’s a baking mobster (starts at 1m42s)
- Harvey’s thoughts on iRacing (4m38s)
- The Great British Bake Off and lots of baking questions (10m01s)
- If the revised IndyCar schedule could help smaller teams like MSR (22m53s)
- Would he rather star in Driven 2 or sign the best IndyCar contract? (24m30s)
- Jack’s first car (27m39s)
- Technical alliance with Andretti Autosport (31m07s)
- Increasing IndyCar’s popularity in Britain (38m50s)
- If Jack’s IndyCar rivals were baked goods, which baked goods would they be? (40m56s)
Jack Harvey, IndyCar, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More RACER
2hr
Australian Supercars star Chaz Mostert will make his IndyCar iRacing Challenge in Saturday’s AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of (…)
3hr
Richard Childress is auctioning off items from his personal collection to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he knows what the (…)
3hr
A few years ago, Toyota Racing President David Wilson would tell you a manufacturer had no business getting involved with driver development. (…)
4hr
We might not have known it before his death last week at the age of 81, but we all dream of living the life Bob Lazier led. The rarest (…)
7hr
Charles Leclerc says he is likely to take a riskier approach to racing if the 2020 Formula 1 championship is short as there would be greater (…)
7hr
Ferrari has denied Mattia Binotto threatened that the team could quit Formula 1 should the budget cap be lowered further. F1 has already (…)
10hr
He’s a former Short-course Off-road Drivers Association (SODA) rookie of the year, was classified 104th in the 2008 Truck (…)
11hr
I’ve got to admit, this is a column I didn’t think I’d be writing because I didn’t think it would ever be a credible idea. A (…)
11hr
Holding second races at the same Formula 1 venue but using the track in reverse would add excitement and level the playing field slightly (…)
11hr
Jeff Gordon is virtually coming out of retirement with an entry in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Talladega Superspeedway. (…)
Comments