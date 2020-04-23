Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, April 23, with Jack Harvey

Image by Abbott/Motorsport Images

The Week In IndyCar, April 23, with Jack Harvey

The Week In IndyCar, April 23, with Jack Harvey

Meyer Shank Racing driver Jack Harvey makes returns to The Week In IndyCar show to discuss a wide variety of topics on our listener-driven Q&A show.

Episode Time Stamps:

  1. Show open
  2. Jack on MSR, quarantine, and if he’s a baking mobster (starts at 1m42s)
  3. Harvey’s thoughts on iRacing (4m38s)
  4. The Great British Bake Off and lots of baking questions (10m01s)
  5. If the revised IndyCar schedule could help smaller teams like MSR (22m53s)
  6. Would he rather star in Driven 2 or sign the best IndyCar contract? (24m30s)
  7. Jack’s first car (27m39s)
  8. Technical alliance with Andretti Autosport (31m07s)
  9. Increasing IndyCar’s popularity in Britain (38m50s)
  10. If Jack’s IndyCar rivals were baked goods, which baked goods would they be? (40m56s)

