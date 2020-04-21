GR Supra One-Lap Challenge, Round of 8: Suarez, Love turn up the heat

Eight became four in the Toyota GR Supra Gran Turismo One-Lap Challenge as Daniel Suarez (NASCAR Cup Series), J.R. Todd (NHRA Funny car), Fredric Aasbo (Formula Drift) and young gun Jesse Love (ARCA) turned up the heat to advance to the Round of 4.

Just like he did in yesterday’s Round of 16, Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota Camry driver Suarez demonstrated his mastery of PlayStation’s Gran Turismo Sport game when he blasted his GR Supra RZ around the 4.25-mile Kyoto Driving Park’s Yamagiwa+Miyabi track in a scorching 2m19.754s. It sets up a semi-final showdown with drift king Aasbo, who punched his Round of 4 ticket with a best lap of 2m24.300s.

On the other side of the bracket, ARCA hotshoe Love laid down the second quickest lap of the day, stopping the clock at 2m22.260s to take on NHRA ace Todd in the semis. The 2018 Funny Car champ again showed that drag racers are way more than straight-liners as he pulled off a 2m38.766s lap around the tricky track.

I don’t know how these young guys rip off the quick times but my road race and @PlayStation skills need some work! Here ya go @jackhawkrace. Maybe some time you can actually show me how to get around in a real #TeamToyota Supra! pic.twitter.com/YfKcOJWaiy — J.R. Todd (@JRTodd373) April 21, 2020

The quartet of Toyota Racing drivers face a stern test in the Round of 4 as the venue shifts to the Tokyo Expressway-East Outer Loop, which also features in the upcoming 2020 GR Supra GT Cup Series. The concrete and Armco barrier-lined 4.54-mile track features a mile-long straight with tunnels, bridges, overpasses and next to zero run-off areas. And if that isn’t enough to challenge the last drivers standing, the “forecast” calls for light rain, making the already low-grip city expressway even more slippery.

Check in tomorrow to find out which two Toyota racers make the GR Supra Gran Turismo One-Lap Challenge final, and who’ll be competing for third-place playoff pride.

The GR Supra GT Cup Series is back for a second season in 2020, and the first races will kick off in late April. The competition is an official Toyota e-Motorsports activity presented by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing and is open to owners of PlayStation4 consoles and the Gran Turismo Sport game.

Like last year, the GR Supra GT Cup will use Gran Turismo Sport’s Toyota GR Supra RZ, and will feature an online series comprised of seven rounds, beginning April 26 at Fuji Speedway. The top ranked players will take part in a live final in November to determine the series champion.

