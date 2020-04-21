Celebrating Senna's first Formula 1 victory: April 21, 1985

Lotus Cars is observing the 35th anniversary of motorsports legend Ayrton Senna’s first Formula 1 victory — April 21, 1985 — with 52-minute podcast interview with Senna’s mechanic on the day, Chris Dinnage.

Senna, age 25, was behind the wheel of a Lotus 97T at the Portuguese Grand Prix, and delivered a master class in extreme wet-weather driving for the hardy Estoril crowd. Such was the young Brazilian’s dominance that he lapped the entire field up to second place, finishing over a minute ahead of his nearest competitor.

In just his second race for Lotus, Senna took the first of 41 career F1 victories — six for Lotus — and a legend was born.

