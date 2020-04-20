Toyota renames sportscar racing division

Toyota Motorsport GmbH (TMG) has been renamed Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe GmbH (TGR-E) to reflect the Cologne-based headquarters’ status as a research and development center within the Gazoo Racing Company; a standalone organization within Toyota Motor Corporation that is responsible for motorsport and performance road cars.

The company has been based in Cologne since 1979, originally as Andersson Motorsport GmbH after founder Ove Andersson. In 1993, Toyota Motor Corporation took sole ownership and renamed it Toyota Motorsport GmbH.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe will continue to function as the base for the brand’s motorsport projects in Europe, which include its FIA WEC, WRC and customer GT4 programs.

“This is another significant step in the history of our company,” said Hisatake Murata, Chairman of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe.

“Over the last years, the Cologne facility has become ever more integrated into Gazoo Racing Company’s research and development programs, working as one team with mutual respect and trust. So it is logical that as a valued member of the Gazoo Racing Company, the company’s name should adapt to reflect the strengthening link between Cologne and Japan.

“We are all looking forward to an exciting future in which together we will make cars that inspire and delight drivers, on the road and in motorsport.”