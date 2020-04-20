GR Supra One-Lap Challenge, Round of 16: Suarez leads the way

Sixteen started and eight remain as the opening round of the Toyota GR Supra Gran Turismo One-Lap Challenge bracket is in the books. The competition among Toyota Racing drivers from NASCAR, NHRA, ARCA, USAC and (via Lexus) IMSA proved tight as eight head-to-head matchups vied for fastest lap around the Dragon Trail Gardens course on Sony Playstation’s Gran Turismo Sport.

Each driver Tweeted their best lap, in many cases unaware of what their opponent had laid down, and when the Gran Turismo dust settled, it will be Daniel Suarez (NASCAR Cup Series), Harrison Burton (NASCAR Xfinity Series), Christian Eckes (NASCAR Trucks), Fredric Aasbo (Formula Drift), J.R. Todd (NHRA Funny Car), Jack Hawksworth (IMSA GTD with Lexus), Jesse Love (ARCA) and Max McLaughlin (ARCA/USAC) who will advance to the Round of 8.

Suarez fired off the fastest lap of all, recording a 1m32.480s screamer around the 2.7-mile track that features a mix of slow corners, quick transitions and a flowing, four-apex, right-hand combo that requires deft use of the throttle and steering input. Just behind was road racing ace Hawksworth (1m32.645s), followed by Aasbo, who managed to restrain his natural inclination to go through every turn on full opposite-lock to secure a time of 1m35.510s.

Suarez will face off against Burton in an all-NASCAR Round of 8 counter, while Hawksworth takes on NHRA star Todd and Aasbo will try to get the better of NASCAR Trucks rising star Eckes. The final bracket sees a battle of the young guns, when ARCA drivers Jesse Love and Max McLaughlin put it on the line.

The Round of 8 switches venues to the very challenging 4.25-mile Kyoto Driving Park’s Yamigawa+Miyabi layout, featuring a dizzying blend of corners running the gamut of super-fast to achingly slow sections that are sure to test each driver’s mettle. Check it out tomorrow to see who’ll stay in the battle of the Toyota Supra Gran Turismo One-Lap Challenge to book their berth in the Semi-Final bracket.

• The GR Supra GT Cup Series is back for a second season in 2020, and the first races will kick off in late April. The competition is an official Toyota e-Motorsports activity presented by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing and is open to owners of PlayStation4 consoles and the Gran Turismo Sport game.

Like last year, the GR Supra GT Cup will use Gran Turismo Sport’s Toyota GR Supra RZ, and will feature an online series comprised of seven rounds, beginning April 26 at Fuji Speedway. The top ranked players will take part in a live final in November to determine the series champion.

Find out more here.