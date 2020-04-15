Podcast: Justin Haley

Justin Haley has been really bored while racing has been on hiatus, so he was happy to sit down and chat for The Racing Writer’s Podcast. Now a sophomore in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing, Haley tries to remember what happened in the first four races of the season and where his No. 11 Chevrolet team stacks up.
Plus:
Why Haley says Kaulig Racing is “crushing it.”
What the No. 11 team needs to do better this year (when racing resumes)
Explaining why he and teammate Ross Chastain can’t compare notes
If having a full-time teammate puts more pressure on Haley
His fascination with trophy designs
Being reserved about his NASCAR Cup Series win, and any additional Cup plans
How running both series benefits him despite the cars being different
An Indiana native, thoughts on running the Indianapolis road course
Show and tell with helmets that Haley has kept through the years
