The Week In Sports Cars, April 11, with Pruett and Goodwin

Image by Marshall Pruett

It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin, who delve into IMSA, the FIA WEC, and other topics of interest.

Discussion Topics:

  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 7m07s)
  • General (starts at 26m29s)
  • Fun (starts at 43m59s)
  • IMSA (starts at 1h03m41s)

IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

