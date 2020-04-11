The Week In Sports Cars, April 11, with Pruett and Goodwin
Image by Marshall Pruett
The Week In Sports Cars, April 11, with Pruett and Goodwin
By Marshall Pruett |
3 hours ago
It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin, who delve into IMSA, the FIA WEC, and other topics of interest.
Discussion Topics:
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 7m07s)
- General (starts at 26m29s)
- Fun (starts at 43m59s)
- IMSA (starts at 1h03m41s)
IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
