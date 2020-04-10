The podcast that's not a podcast, podcast

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by Hone/LAT

In the latest episode of something that isn’t a podcast, F1’s senior writer Lawrence Barretto joins Chris Medland to explain why he has a very unfortunate nickname right now, the unusual things he’s known for in the F1 paddock and how the sport has been dealing with the current situation. It takes a while, but there’s some F1 in there, honest.

