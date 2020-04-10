The podcast that's not a podcast, podcast

In the latest episode of something that isn’t a podcast, F1’s senior writer Lawrence Barretto joins Chris Medland to explain why he has a very unfortunate nickname right now, the unusual things he’s known for in the F1 paddock and how the sport has been dealing with the current situation. It takes a while, but there’s some F1 in there, honest.
Podcasts 8hr ago
Interview: Todd Gilliland
Todd Gilliland is enjoying going to the racetrack again. Signed with Front Row Motorsports to drive the No. 38 Ford F-150, Gilliland has (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
Renault furloughs majority of F1 staff, whole team takes pay cut
Renault has announced it has furloughed the majority of its Formula 1 staff at its Enstone headquarters, with the rest taking a pay cut amid (…)
Le Mans/WEC 9hr ago
ACO releases revised Le Mans weekend schedule
The Automobile Club de l’Ouest has revealed the timetable for the 2020 running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, which has been postponed to the (…)
Podcasts 10hr ago
The Week In IndyCar, April 10, with Scott McLaughlin
Two-time Australian Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin pays his first visit to The Week In IndyCar show to discuss his upcoming debut in the (…)
Industry 10hr ago
#Gridlife founder Chris Stewart discusses his vision
Chris Stewart had a striking vision for the next step in motorsports events with a youthful bent: a Coachella kind of weekend gathering (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 11hr ago
Vintage Indy Registry confirms test postponement
Vintage Indy Registry’s Mike Lashmett confirmed that after speaking further with WWT Raceway, the Registry’s April 18 Icebreaker Test (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 12hr ago
Denes rules in FR Americas iRacing at VIR
Virtual weather added a few new wrinkles to the third round of the Formula Regional Americas iRacing Invitational Championship at (…)
Esports 12hr ago
IndyCar iRacing set for first oval challenge at Michigan
The IndyCar iRacing Challenge looks set to get wilder during Round 3 on Saturday, April 11. That’s because the virtual racing series (…)
IMSA 13hr ago
RETRO: Origin story of Corvette’s ‘Jake’
The typical tale of factory racing teams involves deep separation from its fans. Where privately owned teams, usually of the smaller variety, (…)
Industry 13hr ago
Riley Technologies producing medical masks
Race car designer and constructor Riley Technologies has joined the ranks of motorsports companies taking part in the fight against the (…)
