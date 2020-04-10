Interview: Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland is enjoying going to the racetrack again. Signed with Front Row Motorsports to drive the No. 38 Ford F-150, Gilliland has only run two races so far in 2020, but he’s been excited to be at the track and with the potential of his team, led by crew chief Jon Leonard. On this weekend’s podcast, Gilliland digs into how the year started and where he expects his team to be at the end of the year.
Why Gilliland doesn’t believe drivers should treat this hiatus as a vacation.
If 2020 can be a mental reset for him after a tough 2019 with criticism about his talent and performance.
What he remembers of being around Front Row when he dad, David, raced for them.
Thoughts on NASCAR expanding the Truck Series playoff field from eight to 10 drivers.
Why he’s been in the Truck Series for three years now instead of trying to move up.
Getting into the iRacing craze and his thoughts on virtual racing.
