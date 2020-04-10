Interview: Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland is enjoying going to the racetrack again. Signed with Front Row Motorsports to drive the No. 38 Ford F-150, Gilliland has only run two races so far in 2020, but he’s been excited to be at the track and with the potential of his team, led by crew chief Jon Leonard. On this weekend’s podcast, Gilliland digs into how the year started and where he expects his team to be at the end of the year.

