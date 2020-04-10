ACO releases revised Le Mans weekend schedule

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest has revealed the timetable for the 2020 running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, which has been postponed to the 13th-20th of September due to the COVID-19 crisis.

This year’s edition, which will run without a Test Day, will kick off as usual with scrutineering on September 13-14, before practice and qualifying across Wednesday (16th) and Thursday (17th) and the race on Saturday.

This year will mark the debut of the new ‘Hyperpole’ format, in which the top six cars from each class in Wednesday’s Qualifying session advance to a 30-minute shootout between 20:00 and 20:30 local time on Thursday.

Due to there being no Test Day, all Le Mans rookies will have to complete their mandatory 10 laps during Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 on Wednesday.

The race itself will start earlier than usual at 14:30 local time on Saturday, and will feature significantly more night time racing due to the change in season. A June race includes eight hours of darkness; but with an 8pm sunset and 7:45am sunrise, this year’s will be closer to 12 hours of racing under lights.

Further information, including details on the support races, will be provided at a later date.

Provisional schedule for the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans: 13–20 September

Saturday 12 September

18:00 – End of the installation process. The teams are set up in their garages and paddock

Sunday 13 September

08:00-17:30 – Scrutineering – competitors are summoned to attend the administrative checks (Welcome building) and technical inspections (circuit)

Monday 14 September

08:00-17:30 – Scrutineering – competitors are summoned to attend the administrative checks (Welcome building) and technical inspections (circuit)

Tuesday 15 September

10:00 – Briefings for drivers and marshals in the Welcome building

17:00-18:30 – Pit walk and autograph sessions

Wednesday 16 September

13:00-18:00 – First free practice session – FP1

20:00-23:00 – Second free practice session – FP2

23:15-00:00 – Qualifying

N.B. Rookies are required to complete 10 laps during FP1 and FP2.

Thursday 17 September

17:00-18:00 – Third free practice session – FP3

20:00-20:30 – 24 Hours Hyperpole

21:00-00:00 – Fourth and final free practice session – FP4

N.B. Drivers are now required to complete 8 night-time laps (compared to 5 previously).

Friday 18 September

10:00-20:00 – Pit walk

17:00 – Drivers Parade in the city center

Saturday 19 September

08:15-08:30 – Warm-Up

12:15-12:30 – Pit Lane opened

12:35-13:20 – Access to the Grid Walk open

13:15-13:40 – Grid Walk cleared

13:40-14:21 – Starting procedure

14:30 – Start of the 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans

Sunday 20 September

14:30 – End of the 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans