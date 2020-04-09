Daytona to become COVID-19 testing site

Daytona International Speedway will become a testing site for COVID-19 beginning Friday, April 10, when track partner AdventHealth will offer drive-up tests.

“Making tests available is one of the most important things we can do to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe,” said Dr. Scott Brady, president and CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care. “We’re asking people to stay home and practice social distancing, so bringing testing closer to where they live is essential.”

Tests will be available for those who meet the criteria set by the CDC. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or while supplies are available.

Daytona is the third track to become a COVID-19 testing site. zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, became the first professional sports complex to host testing last month. Martinsville Speedway in Virginia opened as a testing site on Wednesday.

The outreach of the racing community during this pandemic has been vast.

Texas Motor Speedway hosted a blood drive last week, and Talladega Superspeedway did the same on Wednesday. Las Vegas Motor Speedway will hold a blood drive on April 11, and Atlanta Motor Speedway will do so on May 4.

Homestead-Miami Speedway distributed food and supplies to families after a $40,000 donation made following the inaugural eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series race at the virtual track.

Some of the other initiatives include Eldora Speedway donating nearly 3,000 face masks, while Ford has also been working with GEHealthcare to produce ventilators and face masks.

Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson has partnered with United Way of Southern Nevada to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from his apparel sales. Cup Series champion Joey Logano established a $1 million COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, and his foundation teamed up with a Charlotte BBQ joint to offer free meals to children.

The NASCAR R&D Center is using its space to manufacturer face shields with 3D printers