2019 Indy 500 replay highlights "Best of the Brickyard" day on NBCSN

NBC Sports’ “Racing Week in America” continues today starting at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN with “Best at the Brickyard” – a look back at some of the most exciting moments from the past two decades of racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Thursday focuses on historic races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including NBC Sports’ inaugural presentation of the 2019 Indianapolis 500 in prime time at 8 p.m. ET, as well as NASCAR’s Brickyard 400s from 2004 and 2005. “Drive Like Andretti” – NBC Sports’ documentary celebrating racing icon Mario Andretti – will air at 11 p.m. ET.

In addition, NASCAR America presents the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge championship race from Martinsville Speedway at 7 p.m. ET. Landon Cassill and Ryan Preece advanced to the championship with wins in last night’s event at Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Following is the field for tonight’s event at Martinsville: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Parker Kligerman, Landon Cassill, Ryan Preece and Chase Briscoe.